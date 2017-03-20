Troubled waters: Can India and Pakistan bridge differences over river pact?

Story highlights Indus River system supports livelihoods across Pakistan and northern India

India's PM has he wants to review long-standing water-sharing agreement

(CNN) For years, it's been held up as a rare diplomatic success story between rivals India and Pakistan.

But last year a long-standing river pact that governs how the two countries share crucial water resources came under threat as violence flared in the disputed region of Kashmir.

On Monday, after a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the two nations are due to come together for much-anticipated talks on the contentious Indus Water Treaty.

The enormous Indus River system, which supports livelihoods across Pakistan and northern India, originates in Tibet, flowing through China and Indian-controlled Kashmir before reaching Pakistan.

The Indus Water Treaty dates from 1960 and governs how the fractious neighbors manage the vast volume of water, which is vital resource for both countries.