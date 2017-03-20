Hong Kong (CNN) Twenty years ago this July, Hong Kong -- a historical anomaly, a tiny territory crammed to the brim -- was transferred from British to Chinese rule, thus ending a century and a half of colonial rule and posing a set of questions that have yet to find satisfactory answers: Who are we? What is the meaning of this land?

For Hong Kong's seven million residents, shoehorned into one of world's densest concentration of high rises, these questions are literally concrete: As our flats shrink, where will we live?

In "Breathing Space," a new exhibition held at the Asia Society Hong Kong, 11 local artists' works revolve around the theme of restriction, and what many residents perceive to be both diminishing physical space and political freedoms.

The show, chief curator Dominque Chan tells CNN, comes at an especially pivotal juncture in the story of the city.

"At this moment in time, we cannot avoid all the current affairs, or the space issue, the housing issue in Hong Kong," Chan says. "I think these artists belong to the younger generation that really wants to push for social change."

