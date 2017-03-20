(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- FBI Director James Comey testified before a House committee, where he confirmed the agency is probing a possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, and said there is no evidence of the President's wiretap claims.
-- But when Press Secretary Sean Spicer took the podium today, he said the White House won't back off on the wiretap claims. In regards to Russia ties, watch Spicer say that Paul Manafort had a "very limited" role in Trump's campaign. (FYI: Manafort was at one point the campaign chairman.)
-- The official POTUS account tweeted another theory.
-- Judge Neil Gorsuch faced the Senate for his Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearing. If confirmed, Gorsuch will break precedent.
-- You can read CNN's analysis from Comey's testimony and Gorsuch's confirmation hearing here.
-- While Trump's position may not have changed on the wiretap claim, it has changed in one place: The Forbes Billionaires List.
-- In non-politics news, we can finally call off the search for Tom Brady's Super Bowl jerseys. The jerseys were recovered in Mexico.
-- And here's how the 1% are preparing for the apocalypse.