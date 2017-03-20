South Sudan plane crash: All on board survive 'miraculous' landing

Story highlights 43 people were on board the plane

The flight was headed from Juba

(CNN) A commercial plane on Monday made a crash landing in poor weather at an airport in South Sudan, causing several injuries among the 43 on board.

"It is miraculous, completely," said Ateny Wek Ateny, the South Sudanese presidential spokesperson. "There are only minor injuries. There was no single death."

The incident took place at the airport in Wau, in the nation's northwest.

Ateny said the pilot overshot the runway, dropping onto an unpaved ground.

The plane's right wing hit a car and a fire started on the right side of the plane, Ateny said. The pilot opened the door near the tail, which was not on fire.

