South Sudan plane crash: All on board survive 'miraculous' landing

Story highlights At least 25 injured, 18 went home

The flight was headed from Juba

(CNN) A commercial plane made a crash landing in poor weather at an airport in South Sudan on Monday, causing several injuries -- but no deaths.

"It is miraculous completely," Ateny Wek Ateny, the South Sudanese presidential spokesperson. "There are only minor injuries. There was no single death."

The incident took place at the airport in Wau.

Both Wal Achieng, an official at South Supreme Airlines in Wau, and Ateny said 43 people were on board. Achieng said of those, 40 were adults and three were children.

Achieng said 25 people were taken to a hospital and 18 are safe and have gone back to their homes.

