Now says he was talking about daughter in interview

(CNN) The footballer who mistakenly thanked his wife and girlfriend during his post- match interview has denied he's been unfaithful.

Mohammed Anas appeared to dig himself into an even bigger hole when he said he was talking about his daughter in the now legendary interview.

"My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That's what I was talking about. I don't have a girlfriend," the Ghanaian striker said.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

Anas who plays for South African team 'Free State Stars,' was named 'man of the match' after scoring two goals in the Star's draw against Ajax Cape Town.

His post-match interview started innocuously enough when he thanked God and his fans, but things took a decidedly awkward turn when he suddenly blurted out: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and girlfriend...I mean my wife, sorry to say," he quickly added.

