(CNN) Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Anas's "man of the match" speech is being cited as one of the "greatest of all time" but for all the wrong reasons.

Anas a striker for South African team 'Free State Stars' was awarded the "man of the match" after scoring two goals in the Star's draw against Ajax Cape Town.

His post match interview started innocuously enough as he thanked God and his fans, but things took an awkward turn as he thanked his "wife and girlfriend."

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

"Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and girlfriend...I mean my wife, sorry to say," he said.

Quickly realizing his blunder Anas stuttered as he apologized and thanked his wife.

