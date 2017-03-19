Car and bomb claim at White House sets off security alert

Washington (CNN) A car drove up to a White House checkpoint late Saturday night and the driver claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle, two law enforcement officials tell CNN.

There was no confirmation that there was any device in the vehicle but security at the White House was immediately upgraded.

One person was in custody after the incident and the vehicle was being checked, the sources said.

Several streets around the White House were closed in what remained an ongoing situation.

