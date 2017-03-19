Trump, critic of Obama's golfing, regularly hits the links

Story highlights Trump visited the two courses near Mar-a-Lago 10 times in his first two months in office

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump, once a critic of his predecessor's golfing, has visited one of his golf courses in Florida -- seemingly to play the sport -- five of the last seven weekends.

A president's golf play is far from controversial: In fact, it's the most common pastime of the country's leaders. But before he ran for office, Trump was the most fervent critic of the fact that President Barack Obama regularly hit the links with friends, aides and advisers, arguing that it showed the president was unserious about fixing America's problems.

Now that Trump is President, the comments are coming back to complicate his golf habit.

Trump has visited the two courses near his Mar-a-Lago estate -- Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Course in Jupiter -- 10 times in the first two months of his presidency.

Trump's top aides would rather obscure that fact, especially considering the President's past comments about the sport and the White House.

