Cotton: Collusion allegations 'unsubstantiated'; no evidence of wiretapping

Story highlights Sen. Cotton and Rep. Nunes said they have not seen evidence to back Trump's wiretapping claims

They also said there is no evidence on collusion between Trump campaign and Russia

Washington (CNN) Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday previewed an upcoming House hearing on Russia's meddling in the US election, saying FBI Director James Comey's testimony Monday would address "unsubstantiated allegations" of dealings between Moscow and President Donald Trump's campaign.

"I do think it's important that we look at the broader context here," Cotton said on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper. "The House committee hearing tomorrow is going to be in part about the unsubstantiated allegations in the media and by some Democrats of collusion between Trump associates and Russian intelligence."

The House Intelligence Committee has called Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers to testify about the administration's investigation into Russia's attempts to influence the US election, which includes an examination of Trump's unsubstantiated claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower in New York as well as any relationships between Russian officials and Trump's associates.

Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he had not seen any evidence to back Trump's wiretap claim, but he deflected a question from Tapper on whether the President should apologize to his predecessor if Comey says evidence for the President's accusation is lacking.

"We'll see what Director Comey testifies about," Cotton said.

Read More