Schumer's warning about Gorsuch is dead wrong

Story highlights Danny Cevallos: Schumer argued that Gorsuch is biased toward the powerful in his rulings

However, Gorsuch is a true judge who makes decisions on the basis of the law and not politics, Cevallos says

Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) is a CNN legal analyst and a personal injury and criminal defense attorney practicing in Pennsylvania and the US Virgin Islands. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Senator Chuck Schumer is warning his colleagues about Neil Gorsuch in advance of the judge's Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week.

Schumer told reporters that Gorsuch "may act like a neutral, calm judge, but his record and his career clearly show he harbors a right wing, pro-corporate, special interest agenda."

"He enacted it time and time again on the 10th Circuit, and if given the chance I have no doubt he would do it again on the Supreme Court. He expresses a lot of empathy and sympathy for the less powerful, but when it comes time to rule, when the chips are down, far too often he sides with the powerful few over everyday Americans just trying to get a fair shake," Schumer added.

First, Schumer knows better than to make a speech like this. He's a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which, among other things, has review power over all nominations for lifetime judicial appointments, like those to the Supreme Court.

Judges are not supposed to base their decisions on who the parties are, or whether the results feel right. An appellate judge cannot approach a case thinking "how can I help an 'everyday American' get a 'fair shake?'" Judges are supposed to decide the case on the law. Period.