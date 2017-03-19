Israel threatens to destroy Syrian air defenses

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has warned Syria that Israel would destroy its aerial defense system if Syria fired an anti-aircraft missile at Israeli aircraft again.

Speaking on Israel public radio Sunday morning, Liberman said, "The next time the Syrians use their air defense systems against our airplanes, we will destroy all of them without thinking twice."

His threat comes after Syria fired anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli military jets overnight Friday.

The Syrian military said the jets struck a military site near Palmyra, while Israel says they targeted a weapons shipment to Iran-backed Hezbollah. Syria claims their missiles downed one Israeli jet and hit another, which Israel rejected as "absolutely untrue."

"Our central problem, and this above and beyond all of the other issues, is the transfer of advanced weapons from Syria to Lebanon," Liberman said.

