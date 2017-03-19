North Korea's rocket engine test: World will 'soon witness' significance

Story highlights Test measured thrust power in the combustion chamber

It came on day US secretary of state met with China's President

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a new high-thrust engine seen as a "great leap forward" for the country's rocket industry, state media reported Sunday.

The test measured the thrust power in the combustion chamber, the structural safety and reliability of the engine, and the movement of the turbine pump, state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported.

It took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, in North Pyongan Province, it said.

'Historic significance'

State media said the test was successful and marked an event of "historic significance" that could lead to the rebirth of the country's indigenous rocket industry.

Read More