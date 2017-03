Police cordon off access to Paris Orly Airport after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, March, 18, after he tried to seize a soldier's weapon.

Photos: Police shoot man at Paris Orly Airport

An image from the Orly Airport CCTV of the man who tried to take a soldier's gun and was shot and killed by security forces.