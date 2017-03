Story highlights One tweet and 24 hours later, a cargo plane full of food and $1 million dollars had been arranged for Somali hunger victims

CNN's Casey Neistat: "This is the story of what can happen when the power of social media is leveraged for something good"

(CNN) Actor Ben Stiller, the NFL's Colin Kaepernick and social media stars including CNN's Casey Neistat and Jérôme Jarre of Vine and Snapchat fame have helped raise $1 million in just 19 hours to help those facing starvation in Somalia, they announced.

"This is the story of what can happen when the power of social media is leveraged for something good," Neistat explains in a YouTube video that documents the extraordinary sequence of events that led to the fund-raising juggernaut.

INTERNET!! WE HAVE A PLANE!!



THIS IS HISTORY!!



NOW LET'S GET THE FOOD !!! 💪



➡️ https://t.co/kxHgDzvNxY#LoveArmyForSomalia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6XBy5IWb9e — JÉRÔME JARRE (@jeromejarre) March 17, 2017

If you have 2 minutes and 20 seconds check this out. #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia pic.twitter.com/r0u3xh5spG — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 15, 2017

After just a couple of hours, Turkish Airlines responded by pledging to make available a full cargo flight with room for 60 tons of food. The airline also said it would allow the group to ship food containers on its commercial aircraft to Somalia until the country's hunger crisis has ended.