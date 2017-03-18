(CNN) Actor Ben Stiller, the NFL's Colin Kaepernick and social media stars including CNN's Casey Neistat and Jérôme Jarre of Vine and Snapchat fame have helped raise $1 million in just 19 hours to help those facing starvation in Somalia, they announced.

INTERNET!! WE HAVE A PLANE!! THIS IS HISTORY!! NOW LET'S GET THE FOOD !!! 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/kxHgDzvNxY #LoveArmyForSomalia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6XBy5IWb9e

If you have 2 minutes and 20 seconds check this out. #TurkishAirlinesHelpSomalia pic.twitter.com/r0u3xh5spG

After just a couple of hours, Turkish Airlines responded by pledging to make available a full cargo flight with room for 60 tons of food. The airline also said it would allow the group to ship food containers on its commercial aircraft to Somalia until the country's hunger crisis has ended.

Once the plane had been secured, the group launched a GoFundMe page, Love Army for Somalia, to solicit donations . They hoped to raise $1 million in 10 days. Just 19 hours after the page went live, the goal had been met. And the cash continues to flood in from around the world.

The first Turkish Airlines flight is due to take off in 10 days carrying rice, flour and cooking oil, among other basic provisions, the GoFundMe page states.

"We've proved how much our power doesn't mean much individually, but has the potential to move mountains (AIRPLANES!!!) when we UNITE!" the group wrote. "We're committed to making sure Somalia has the relief they need."