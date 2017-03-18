Man fatally wounded by deputy; family says Facebook Live captured chaos

Story highlights Rodney James Hess, 36, was fatally shot Thursday

(CNN) Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the shooting death of an unarmed man by sheriff's deputies, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Rodney James Hess, 36, of New Orleans was streaming on Facebook Live when he was shot Thursday afternoon, his family said in their own Facebook posting. Rodney Hess' video does not show the officers shooting and his relatives asked any witnesses to come forward.

Hess was shot after Crockett County sheriff's deputies approached his sport utility vehicle because it was parked at a perpendicular angle along Highway 412 near the west Tennessee town of Alamo, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement.

Officers reported that Hess refused officer commands, made erratic statements and tried to strike officers at least twice with his vehicle, DeVine said.

"During the escalation of events, at least one Crockett County deputy fired his service weapon through the front windshield of the vehicle driven by Hess, striking him," DeVine said. "At this time, we do not believe Hess used a firearm in connection to this incident."

