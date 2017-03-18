Story highlights
- Ireland beats England 13-9
- England's double Grand Slam bid denied
- England's 18-match winning Test run ends
(CNN)Battling Ireland wrecked England's dreams of a double Grand Slam and a new world record for consecutive Test wins with a 13-9 victory in their Six Nations finale.
Ireland had ended the previous world record run of the New Zealand All Blacks in Chicago last November and repeated the feat against England, which was seeking to make history under coach Eddie Jones with a 19th consecutive win.
But his team came up against an inspired home side, which hustled and harried England from start to finish at the Aviva Stadium and scored the only try of the match.
England had clinched the Six Nations title with a crushing 61-21 victory over Scotland, but defeat in the finale with so much at stake was a bitter pill to swallow.
"It just wasn't our day today, We just couldn't get our game going," Jones told BBC Sport after the defeat. "I take full responsibility for the loss."
Irish advantage
Ireland led 10-3 at halftime against a lackluster England, which appeared nervous and below-par in a fiercely partisan atmosphere.
An early exchange of penalties from Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell for the visitor was followed by an Irish try as lock Iain Henderson stretched out to touch over after a forward drive near the line.
Sexton kicked the conversion and an upset looked firmly on the cards at the half.
England hit back after the interval when Farrell converted a long-range penalty to take his tally of international points to the 600 landmark.
Sexton kicked another penalty of his own before Farrell slotted over his third penalty to narrow the gap to just four points.
But in driving rain, England's attempts of a further score were thwarted and Ireland held out to complete a memorable victory after earlier disappointments in the Six Nations tournament this season.
It was England which lifted the trophy after four earlier wins, but it was a bitter sweet celebration, with hopes of a 26th Triple Crown ended and its winning run in the tournament halted at 11.
French joy in overtime
In the other matches on the final day of the Six Nations Championship there was a dramatci 20-18 win for France over Wales in Paris, as Camille Lopez converted a Camille Chat try after 20 minutes of stoppage time.
Wales looked set to finish its campaign with a second straight win after its victory over Ireland last weekend, leading 18-13 going into the added time after six penalties from Leigh Halfpenny.
But France kept up the pressure and Chat eventually went over from close range before Lopez made the winning kick.
Earlier, Scotland thrashed bottom side Italy 29-0 at Murrayfield.