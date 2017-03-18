Story highlights Ireland beats England 13-9

England's double Grand Slam bid denied

England's 18-match winning Test run ends

(CNN) Battling Ireland wrecked England's dreams of a double Grand Slam and a new world record for consecutive Test wins with a 13-9 victory in their Six Nations finale.

But his team came up against an inspired home side, which hustled and harried England from start to finish at the Aviva Stadium and scored the only try of the match.

England had clinched the Six Nations title with a crushing 61-21 victory over Scotland, but defeat in the finale with so much at stake was a bitter pill to swallow.

