Fareed Zakaria: Trump 'indifferent to things that are true or false'

(CNN) Fareed Zakaria ripped into President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of "bulls**tting" his way to the presidency.

The charge followed Zakaria's infamous attack during the presidential election, when he called then candidate Trump a " bulls**t artist ."

"I got into trouble during the campaign saying something about the President which I still think is true," Zakaria told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "I think the President is somewhat indifferent to things that are true or false."

Asked about whether he thought Trump actually believed he was wiretapped, Zakaria contended that Trump's success is based on a lifetime of falsehoods.

"He has spent his whole life bulls**tting," Zakaria said. "He has succeeded by bulls**tting. He has gotten the presidency by bulls**tting. It's very hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls**t doesn't work. Because look at the results. He sees something, he doesn't particularly care if it's true or not, he just put it out there."

