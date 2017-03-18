Recent White House security breaches

Story highlights There have been two White House security breaches in eight days

(CNN) Security breaches at the White House are not uncommon. Two happened in the past eight days -- on Saturday when a person jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, and March 10, when a man carrying a letter for President Donald Trump was arrested near the south entrance.

Past cases range from the seemingly benign to extremely dangerous.

Here are six other incidents when security was penetrated at the White House. Neither the president nor his family were injured in any of these incidents.

The 'patriotic' jumper

On November 26, 2015, a man draped in an American flag climbed a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.

