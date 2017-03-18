Recent White House security breaches

Story highlights
(CNN)Security breaches at the White House are not uncommon. Two happened in the past eight days -- on Saturday when a person jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, and March 10, when a man carrying a letter for President Donald Trump was arrested near the south entrance.
Past cases range from the seemingly benign to extremely dangerous.
Here are six other incidents when security was penetrated at the White House. Neither the president nor his family were injured in any of these incidents.
The 'patriotic' jumper
On November 26, 2015, a man draped in an American flag climbed a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.
The armed veteran
On September 19, 2014, an Iraqi war veteran with a knife jumped the White House fence and ran into the executive mansion, overcoming one Secret Service officer and running into the East Room before being subdued, a federal law enforcement said.
The hit-and-run
On October 3, 2013, an unarmed woman was shot and killed by a Secret Service agent and a Capitol police officer after she drove toward a security checkpoint near the White House, hit a barricade and sped away. The 34-year-old mother was battling postpartum depression, according to her sister.
The Idaho gunman
On November 11, 2011, an Idaho man fired an assault rifle at the White House, hitting the residential wing of the building at least seven times. Secret Service supervisors dismissed the gunfire as a gang-related shootout and the bullet holes were not discovered for six days.
The fame-seekers
On November 24, 2009, a pair of aspiring reality TV stars crashed a state dinner for the Prime Minister of India and met President Obama in a reception line at the event.
The repeat offender
On April 9, 2006, a New Mexico man jumped the White House fence and made it well inside the grounds before being stopped. It was the fourth time he had jumped the fence.