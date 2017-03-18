Breaking News

Recent White House security breaches

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Sat March 18, 2017

Trump calls White House fence jumper troubled

Story highlights

  • There have been two White House security breaches in eight days
  • Aspiring reality TV stars crashed a White House dinner in 2009

(CNN)Security breaches at the White House are not uncommon. Two happened in the past eight days -- on Saturday when a person jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, and March 10, when a man carrying a letter for President Donald Trump was arrested near the south entrance.

Past cases range from the seemingly benign to extremely dangerous.
Here are six other incidents when security was penetrated at the White House. Neither the president nor his family were injured in any of these incidents.

    The 'patriotic' jumper

    On November 26, 2015, a man draped in an American flag climbed a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.
    The armed veteran

    On September 19, 2014, an Iraqi war veteran with a knife jumped the White House fence and ran into the executive mansion, overcoming one Secret Service officer and running into the East Room before being subdued, a federal law enforcement said.
    The hit-and-run

    On October 3, 2013, an unarmed woman was shot and killed by a Secret Service agent and a Capitol police officer after she drove toward a security checkpoint near the White House, hit a barricade and sped away. The 34-year-old mother was battling postpartum depression, according to her sister.
    The Idaho gunman

    On November 11, 2011, an Idaho man fired an assault rifle at the White House, hitting the residential wing of the building at least seven times. Secret Service supervisors dismissed the gunfire as a gang-related shootout and the bullet holes were not discovered for six days.
    The fame-seekers

    On November 24, 2009, a pair of aspiring reality TV stars crashed a state dinner for the Prime Minister of India and met President Obama in a reception line at the event.
    President Barack Obama shakes hands with Michaele and Tareq Salahi (R) at the receiving line in the Blue Room as he hosts the State Dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House on November 24, 2009 in Washington, DC.
    President Barack Obama shakes hands with Michaele and Tareq Salahi (R) at the receiving line in the Blue Room as he hosts the State Dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House on November 24, 2009 in Washington, DC.

    The repeat offender

    On April 9, 2006, a New Mexico man jumped the White House fence and made it well inside the grounds before being stopped. It was the fourth time he had jumped the fence.
    Brian Lee Patterson, right, shouts as he is approached by a member of the Secret Service Emergency Response Team on the North Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2006 in Washington.
    Brian Lee Patterson, right, shouts as he is approached by a member of the Secret Service Emergency Response Team on the North Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2006 in Washington.