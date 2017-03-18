Breaking News

Recent White House security breaches

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 3:41 PM ET, Sat March 18, 2017

(CNN)Security breaches at the White House are not uncommon. Two happened in the past eight days -- on Saturday when a person jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, and March 10, when a man carrying a letter for President Donald Trump was arrested near the south entrance.

Here are eight other incidents in which security was penetrated at the White House. The president and his family were not injured in any of these incidents.
November 26, 2015 - A man draped in an American flag climbed a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.
    September 19, 2014 - An Iraqi war veteran with a knife jumped the White House fence and ran into the executive mansion, overcoming one Secret Service officer and running into the East Room before being subdued, a federal law enforcement said.
    October 3, 2013 - An unarmed woman was shot and killed by a Secret Service agent and a Capitol police officer after she drove toward a security checkpoint near the White House, hit a barricade and sped away. The 34-year-old mother was battling postpartum depression, according to her sister.
    November 11, 2011 - A gunman fired an assault rifle at the White House, hitting the residential wing of the building at least seven times. Secret Service supervisors dismissed the gunfire as a gang-related shootout and the bullet holes were not discovered for six days.
    November 24, 2009 -- A pair of aspiring reality TV stars crashed a state dinner for the Prime Minister of India and met President Obama in a reception line at the event.
    April 9, 2006 -- A New Mexico man jumped the White House fence and made it well inside the grounds before being stopped. It was the fourth time he had jumped the fence.
    September 12, 1994 -- Frank Eugene Corder clipped a corner of the White House with a stolen Cessna airplane and crashed on the White House lawn. Corder was killed.
    October 29, 1994 -- A man fired at least 29 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle at the White House from the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Avenue. No one was injured and the shooter was convicted of attempted murder of the president.