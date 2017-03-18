Recent White House security breaches

Story highlights There have been two White House security breaches in eight days

A plane crashed on White House lawn in 1994, killing the pilot

(CNN) Security breaches at the White House are not uncommon. Two happened in the past eight days -- on Saturday when a person jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, and March 10, when a man carrying a letter for President Donald Trump was arrested near the south entrance.

Here are eight other incidents in which security was penetrated at the White House. The president and his family were not injured in any of these incidents.

November 26, 2015 - A - A man draped in an American flag climbed a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.

September 19, 2014 - An Iraqi war veteran with a knife jumped the White House fence and ran into the executive mansion, overcoming one Secret Service officer and running into the East Room before being subdued, a federal law enforcement said.

October 3, 2013 - An unarmed woman was shot and killed by a Secret Service agent and a Capitol police officer after she drove toward a security checkpoint near the White House, hit a barricade and sped away. The 34-year-old mother was battling postpartum depression, according to her sister.