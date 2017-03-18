Man arrested outside White House after jumping bike rack

Story highlights The man, who never made it to the White House fence, was taken into custody

The security posture has returned to normal, sources said

(CNN) A man jumped over a bicycle rack in front of the White House on Saturday, briefly putting the complex into an escalated security posture, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

The man, who never made it to the White House fence, was carrying a document he wanted to deliver to the White House and did not have a weapon, a law enforcement source said.

He was arrested within two minutes after making it over the bike rack, a law enforcement source said. The man is being questioned, and the vehicle authorities believe he was driving is being searched, law enforcement sources said.

The man jumped over the bike rack on Pennsylvania Avenue at a little before 1 p.m. "in an apparent attempt to get to the White House fence" and was arrested by Secret Service officers, the agency said in a statement. Criminal charges are pending, it said.

President Donald Trump was not at the residence, having traveled to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend.

Read More