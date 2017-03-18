NSA official: Reports that British spied on Trump 'arrant nonsense'

Story highlights "It would be epically stupid," Ledgett said

The White House press secretary told reporters the administration has no regrets about citing the uncorroborated Fox News report

(CNN) A top National Security Agency official called allegations that President Barack Obama directed a British spy agency to wiretap Donald Trump during the presidential campaign "arrant nonsense."

NSA Deputy Director Richard Ledgett told BBC News in an interview published Saturday that the claim showed "a complete lack of understanding in how the relationship works."

Each side is barred from asking for such prohibited actions, he added.

"Of course they wouldn't do it," Ledgett said. "It would be epically stupid."

Ledgett also said the risks to the United Kingdom in carrying out such an act would outweigh any potential benefits.

Read More