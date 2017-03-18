Pence stumps for health care bill in Florida

Story highlights Pence said the GOP bill would allow states to accept block grant funding for Medicaid

GOP leaders hope the changes will attract the additional support needed for passage

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence took his health care pitch on the road Saturday, telling small business owners and government leaders in Jacksonville, Florida, that the Republican plan to replace Obamacare would allow states to impose a work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients.

Pence said the GOP overhaul, which is coming up for a House vote Thursday, would give states the option of accepting block grant funding for Medicaid instead of fixed funding "so states like Florida can innovate and design Medicaid around the unique needs of the people in this community.

"These are all commonsense solutions added to this legislation in a vigorous debate on Capitol Hill, and under the President's leadership we'll continue to listen intently for ways to make this even better," Pence told the crowd.

Republican lawmakers have been assured that the bill is on track and is being reworked to include the options, which conservatives, including Republican Study Committee, have lobbied for.

GOP leaders, who have been on the receiving end of harsh criticism about the bill from many Republicans, are hoping the changes will attract the additional support needed to secure the 216 votes to pass the legislation.

