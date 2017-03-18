Music artist Audri Nix gets political at SXSW

Story highlights Nix said anti-immigrant rhetoric in the United States is creating a "stigma" for Spanish-speaking people

She likened the divisions over immigration to the debate about statehood for Puerto Rico

Austin, Texas (CNN) Puerto Rican rapper and vocalist Audri Nix said she sees parallels between the political climate in the United States and that of Puerto Rico, describing both as "very emotionally stressful," during an interview with CNN on Friday.

"Not everybody that speaks Spanish is illegal or is here to do something," said the rapper and vocalist, who showcased her latest music at the South by Southwest music festival this week in Austin, Texas. "They're here trying to survive in a country that doesn't want them, in a country that has a leader who wants to throw them out."

Nix, who considers herself "super political," added that anti-immigrant rhetoric in the United States is creating a "stigma" for Spanish-speaking people. She likened the divisions over immigration in the United States to the debate over statehood for Puerto Rico.

"In the United States they're divided by Republicans and Democrats, and here in Puerto Rico, we've divided by color: blue and red," Nix said, referring to the colors of the Puerto Rican parties that are for and against statehood for the territory.

The breakout star in Puerto Rico's hip-hop scene said a deep distrust of the Puerto Rican government makes people on both sides of the statehood issue skeptical and worried.

