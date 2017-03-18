Breaking News

Chuck Berry didn't just cross barriers -- he obliterated them

By Gene Seymour

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Sat March 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90
Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

    JUST WATCHED

    Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Legendary musician Chuck Berry dies at 90 02:11

Story highlights

  • Gene Seymour: Chuck Berry's influence can be heard in every guitarist who came after
  • Berry remained an American original to the very end, Seymour writes

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Whatever else that can be said about Chuck Berry's "Maybellene" when it shot out of America's radios like a Redstone rocket in the bright late summer of 1955, one hard, true thing remains clear after those 62 years: Nothing like it ever existed before.

Here's why: There was no category that could safely contain it. It charted No. 1 on the rhythm and blues charts, which was where most black recording artists such as Berry could be found. But its beat and its sensibility were just as deeply rooted in the predominantly white traditions of country blues and western swing.
Though it was de rigueur in Jim Crow's waning days for white artists to "cover" African-American artists' hits, "Maybellene" crossed so many barriers that it all but obliterated them -- or, anyway, made them less imposing. How, exactly, could anybody "cover" this? It was too big to cover; big enough, even in its two-minutes-and-spare-change length to contain multitudes, embrace generations, swallow continents and change the world.
    It was, in short, rock and roll. And Chuck Berry was its chief designer, its master engineer and -- argue all you want but the available evidence overwhelms -- one of its inventors, if not THE inventor.
    Berry's death at 90 was announced Saturday. Of rock 'n' roll's founding big daddies raising the temperature of simmering, static culture of the 1950s to full boil, Fats Domino, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis -- a comparably improbable survivor -- now remain among the living.
    Read More
    Probably it's as good a place as any to note that while touring with at an early rock-star revue, Lewis was so incensed that Berry was chosen over him to close a show that he gave a climactic set literally incendiary enough to end with him setting his piano on fire. As Lewis stormed off, smelling of lighter fluid and smoke, he passed by Berry and snarled sotto voce, "Top that (expletive deleted)!"
    And, as Lewis reportedly said later, "He damn near did, too!"
    I'm betting he did more than that because Berry in person was, well into senior citizenship, as compelling and galvanic as Berry on record. Berry didn't need pyrotechnics to send his audiences into the ozone. The duck walk, his inimitable stage move, was more than enough.
    People we&#39;ve lost in 2017
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    People We&#39;ve lost in 2017 card
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/18/entertainment/chuck-berry-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Chuck Berry&lt;/a&gt;, a music pioneer often called &quot;the Father of Rock &#39;n&#39; Roll,&quot; was found dead Saturday, March 18, at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said. Berry, 90, wrote and recorded the rock standards &quot;Johnny B. Goode&quot; and &quot;Sweet Little Sixteen.&quot;
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," was found dead Saturday, March 18, at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said. Berry, 90, wrote and recorded the rock standards "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/americas/derek-walcott-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Derek Walcott&lt;/a&gt;, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died Friday, March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Derek Walcott, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died Friday, March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/11/us/joni-sledge-of-sister-sledge-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joni Sledge&lt;/a&gt;, a founding member of the R&amp;amp;B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/entertainment/robert-osbourne/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Osborne&lt;/a&gt;, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Judge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/us/judge-joseph-wapner-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph Wapner&lt;/a&gt;, from the popular reality television program &quot;The People&#39;s Court,&quot; died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Judge Joseph Wapner, from the popular reality television program "The People's Court," died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/entertainment/bill-paxton-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Paxton&lt;/a&gt;, whose extensive career included films such as &quot;Twister,&quot; &quot;Aliens&quot; and &quot;Titanic,&quot; died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died &quot;due to complications from surgery,&quot; a statement said.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died "due to complications from surgery," a statement said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on &quot;Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,&quot; died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and &#39;70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as &quot;Cold Sweat,&quot; &quot;Sex Machine&quot; and &quot;Say it Loud, I&#39;m Black and I&#39;m Proud.&quot; The drum break in the song &quot;Funky Drummer&quot; has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/norma-mccorvey-roe-v-wade-figure-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Norma McCorvey&lt;/a&gt;, the anonymous plaintiff &quot;Jane Roe&quot; in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/al-jarreau-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Al Jarreau&lt;/a&gt;, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits &quot;Breakin&#39; Away,&quot; &quot;We&#39;re in This Love Together&quot; and the theme song to the popular 1980&#39;s TV show, &quot;Moonlighting,&quot; died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show, "Moonlighting," died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/tv-shows/richard-hatch-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Richard Hatch&lt;/a&gt;, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/entertainment/john-hurt-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Hurt&lt;/a&gt;, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in &quot;Midnight Express&quot; and &quot;The Elephant Man,&quot; died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    John Hurt, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/entertainment/mary-tyler-moore-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mary Tyler Moore&lt;/a&gt;, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/us/eugene-cernan-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Eugene A. Cernan,&lt;/a&gt; the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/15/us/jimmy-superfly-snuka-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jimmy &quot;Superfly&quot; Snuka,&lt;/a&gt; a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring&#39;s top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Author and filmmaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/13/entertainment/william-peter-blatty-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;William Peter Blatty,&lt;/a&gt; who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie &quot;The Exorcist,&quot; died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Veteran war correspondent &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/us/clare-hollingworth-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Clare Hollingworth,&lt;/a&gt; who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Veteran war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/03/asia/alfonso-wong-death-old-master-q/index.html&quot;&gt;Alfonso Wong,&lt;/a&gt; the creator of Asia&#39;s iconic &quot;Old Master Q&quot; comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    People We&#39;ve lost in 2017 card01 Chuck Berry RESTRICTEDDerek Walcott pwl - RESTRICTEDJoni Sledge Robert OsborneJoseph Wapner FILE02 Bill PaxtonClyde Stubblefield FILE RESTRICTED03 Norma McCorvey FILE03 al jarreau FILE RESTRICTED03 Richard Hatch RESTRICTEDJohn Hurt FILE RESTRICTEDPWL mary tyler moore - RESTRICTEDEugene A. CernanJimmy Superfly Snuka william peter blattyclare hollingworth obit01 alfonso wong
    Well, that ... and his guitar. Rolling Stone magazine once declared that rock guitar began with Berry and, once again, it's not hard to make the case. Berry's licks and riffs, fluid, supple and multi-tiered, remain electrifying enough to empower wave upon wave of guitarists seeking more blues in their rhythms and more rhythms.
    He was one of those artists who may have been singular when they broke through, but whose influence can be heard in every guitarist who followed. (Start wherever you want -- "I'll take Keith Richards for $5,000, Alex!" -- but the list of Berry's acolytes that follows stretches through presidencies, wars and recessions.)
    Finally, there are the songs, especially those "great twenty-eight" Berry recorded for Chess in the 1950s and early 1960s. They were so much more than catchy slices of pop that tickled wherever your musical dopamine was buried. "Roll Over, Beethoven," "Back in the U.S.A.," "Johnny B. Goode," "You Never Can Tell," "I'm Talking About You," "School Days," "Promised Land" and on and on and ever onward. These and many others conveyed adventure, mischief, fun and, most of all, endless possibility in their titles alone.
    Those titles invited you in. The songs carried you as far as you wanted or dared to go. And you could hear every single lyric roar, spin and take curves into your head like Berry's fiery red Cadillac that you can now see in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.
    As much as the thing he invented or, at least, helped invent, Chuck Berry delivered us from the days of old, remaining an American original to the very end. The problem with originals is that they come, like 45-RPM records, in singles. The best the rest of us can do is use his contraptions to power our own journeys to ecstatic reckoning.
    Go!