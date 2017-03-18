Story highlights Gene Seymour: Chuck Berry's influence can be heard in every guitarist who came after

(CNN) Whatever else that can be said about Chuck Berry's "Maybellene" when it shot out of America's radios like a Redstone rocket in the bright late summer of 1955, one hard, true thing remains clear after those 62 years: Nothing like it ever existed before.

Here's why: There was no category that could safely contain it. It charted No. 1 on the rhythm and blues charts, which was where most black recording artists such as Berry could be found. But its beat and its sensibility were just as deeply rooted in the predominantly white traditions of country blues and western swing.

Though it was de rigueur in Jim Crow's waning days for white artists to "cover" African-American artists' hits, "Maybellene" crossed so many barriers that it all but obliterated them -- or, anyway, made them less imposing. How, exactly, could anybody "cover" this? It was too big to cover; big enough, even in its two-minutes-and-spare-change length to contain multitudes, embrace generations, swallow continents and change the world.

It was, in short, rock and roll. And Chuck Berry was its chief designer, its master engineer and -- argue all you want but the available evidence overwhelms -- one of its inventors, if not THE inventor.

Berry's death at 90 was announced Saturday . Of rock 'n' roll's founding big daddies raising the temperature of simmering, static culture of the 1950s to full boil, Fats Domino, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis -- a comparably improbable survivor -- now remain among the living.

