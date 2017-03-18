In Yemen, urgent support for survivors of deadly boat attack

Story highlights The Somali Foreign Ministry urged Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident

At least 42 people died; no one has claimed responsibility

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) Authorities in Yemen worked Saturday to help survivors of a deadly attack on a boat off the war-wracked nation's western coast.

At least 42 people died and 39 were injured in the Friday incident, the United Nations' refugee agency said. Some 160 people reportedly were on board, according to the International Organization for Migration, or IOM.

Many of the victims were Somalis, and the Somali Foreign Ministry tweeted, "It is very sad to target a boat carrying Somali migrants."

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded," Somali Foreign Minister Abdusalam Omer said on Twitter.

We are appalled by deaths of refugees after a boat carrying them from Yemen to Sudan was reportedly attacked https://t.co/ewRVmdcpZh — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 17, 2017

The UN High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, in Yemen worked Saturday to provide aid to those who made it to shore.

Read More