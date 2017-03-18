Refugees killed in boat attack off Yemen's coast

Story highlights At least 42 people were killed in the attack and dozens injured, the IOM said

There has been no claim of responsibility

Sanaa (CNN) At least 42 refugees have been killed and dozens injured after the boat they were traveling on was fired upon off Yemen's western coast, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The boat was carrying up to 160 people when an unknown assailant attacked it early Friday, IOM spokesman Joel Millman said. At least 24 of the injured were being treated at nearby hospitals but dozens more were unaccounted for, he said.

According to the IOM, witnesses have given conflicting accounts of whether a helicopter or a motorized military vessel opened fire on the boat.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

