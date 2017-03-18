In Syrian city of Homs, an orderly evacuation of rebels

Story highlights The fighters and their families are headed to the Aleppo countryside

Russians are among those supervising the evacuation

(CNN) The evacuation of a rebel enclave in the Syrian city of Homs started Saturday.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency is reporting that the first batch of "gunmen and their families" are leaving the city's Al-Waer neighborhood.

Al-Waer was the last opposition pocket in the city of Homs, and this signifies the end of another rebel enclave that has endured some of the worst bombardment and attacks.

Known as "reconciliation agreements," this is one of the Syrian government's local pacts that allow surrendering civilians and fighters to evacuate to other rebel-held regions.

The initiatives are designed to help put an end to the country's long-running civil war and reestablish stability in what were war zones.

Read More