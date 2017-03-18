Paris (CNN) Security forces killed a man who seized a weapon from a soldier at Paris Orly Airport, the French interior ministry said Saturday.

The French National Police tweeted that a "police operation" was underway at the airport, with an elite operations unit and bomb squad officers at the scene.

The police urged the public to avoid the airport, follow instructions and not to cross the security perimeter.

#orly airport where police operation continues after a man who disarmed a soldier on patrol is killed by security forces #Paris pic.twitter.com/4FyFw5ddrM — Melissa Bell (@MelissaBellCNN) March 18, 2017

The airport has been evacuated while police search for possible accomplices and explosives, CNN's French affiliate BFMTV reported.

CNN Map

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henri Brandet said an investigation is under way.

