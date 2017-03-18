Paris (CNN) Security forces killed a man who seized a weapon from a soldier at Paris Orly Airport, the French interior ministry said Saturday.

The attacker took the soldier's weapon before seeking refuge in a shop, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet. He was then shot dead.

No one else was injured, Brandet said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The French National Police tweeted that a "police operation" was underway at the airport, with an elite operations unit and bomb squad officers at the scene.

CNN Map

The police urged the public to avoid the airport, follow instructions and not to cross the security perimeter.

Police keeping people away from #orly terminal as police operation continues pic.twitter.com/eHr3H31gM0 — Melissa Bell (@MelissaBellCNN) March 18, 2017

