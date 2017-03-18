Musicians remember Chuck Berry's genius

(CNN) Many of rock 'n' roll's greatest guitarists list Chuck Berry as one of their influences. As do many other musicians.

Keith Richards famously said he lifted all of Berry's licks.

John Lennon said: "If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry.'"

Mick Jagger, whose Rolling Stones drew from Berry's guitar playing and songwriting, tweeted: "I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever."

