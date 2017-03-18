(CNN) Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," was found dead Saturday at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said.

Berry, 90, wrote and recorded the rock standards "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen."

A post on the St. Charles County police Facebook page said officers responded to a medical emergency at a residence around 12:40 p.m. (1:40 p.m. ET) Saturday and found an unresponsive man inside.

"Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.," the post said. "The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry."

