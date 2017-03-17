Story highlights The man is arrested on a federal criminal complaint and charged with cyberstalking

(CNN) A Maryland man was arrested Friday and charged with cyberstalking after allegedly tweeting an animated strobe image to a journalist with epilepsy.

The flashing image sent to Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek senior writer and Vanity Fair contributing editor, on December 15 came with the message: "You deserve a seizure for your post," according to the criminal complaint.

Eichenwald said the image triggered a seizure and he then sought to identify the person who sent it.

After a 3 month investigation, the FBI this morning arrested the man who assaulted me using a strobe on twitter that triggered a seizure. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 17, 2017

The FBI and police in Maryland and Dallas, where Eichenwald resides, investigated the case and arrested John Rayne Rivello, 29, on Friday.

