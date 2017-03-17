Story highlights "Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home," wife entreats husband

The 15-year-old girl disappeared this week, as did a 50-year-old teacher from her school

(CNN) A former Tennessee teacher has been added to the state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list after being charged with aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say Tad Cummins, 50, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas, a freshman at the high school where Cummins taught until this week. The girl is in imminent danger, they said.

Cummins also has been charged with sexual misconduct with minor.

The teacher's wife delivered an emotional appeal Friday for her husband to turn himself in.

"Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are," Jill Cummins pleaded during a news conference." Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home."

Read More