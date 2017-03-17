Teacher and missing student sought, teacher's wife urges him to surrender

Story highlights "Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home," wife entreats husband

Fifteen-year-old disappeared this week, as did a 50-year-old teacher from her school

(CNN) A Tennessee teacher has been added to that state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list after being charged with aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say that 50-year-old Tad Cummins kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas -- a student at the school where Cummins taught until this week-- on March 13 and that she is in imminent danger.

The teacher's wife delivered an emotional appeal Friday for her husband to turn himself in.

"Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are ... Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home," Jill Cummins pleaded during a news conference.

With tears in her eyes and standing next to her pastor, Cummings spoke directly to her husband via TV cameras and microphones: "We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone or what is happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you and he wants you to come home."

