3 inmates escape Oklahoma jail through ventilation system

Authorities identified them as Brian Allen Moody, Sonny Baker and Mark Dwayne Robbins

(CNN) Three inmates who escaped through the ventilation system of a jail in the Oklahoma City area may be armed, authorities said Friday.

The manhunt began after the men, who were locked up for felony property crimes, broke out of the Lincoln County Jail late Thursday and allegedly stole two pickup trucks in the city of Chandler, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and CNN affiliate KOCO

There was a gun in one of the trucks, the station reported.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty told KOCO the .40-caliber Glock that was in one of the trucks is "loaded and ready to go to work."

The trio then drove to Midwest City -- about 50 miles southwest of Chandler -- where they allegedly used debit cards found in one of the trucks, authorities told KOCO.

