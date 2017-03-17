Man tries to smuggle in 4 people across the border in the truck of his car

(CNN) Border protection agents arrested a man after they found four people stuffed in the trunk of his car. The man, they said, was trying to smuggle the people in to the US.

Agents at the San Ysidro border stopped the car for inspection at the border from Mexico to the US on Tuesday.

When they opened the trunk, they found four Chinese nationals: three women and one man.

The photograph from the scene shows the man and women, contorted to fit all together in the tight space of the Chrysler 200's trunk.

The officer said the Chinese nationals had no authorization to legally enter the US.

Read More