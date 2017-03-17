Breaking News

Things to do in Austin, Texas all year round

By Jesse Will, CNN

Updated 1:34 PM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;The Austin Motel&lt;/strong&gt;: Originally built in the late 1930s, this motel has been given a mid-century-inspired makeover.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
The Austin Motel: Originally built in the late 1930s, this motel has been given a mid-century-inspired makeover.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Easy Tiger&lt;/strong&gt;: Swing by at night for one of 30+ craft beers paired with house-made sausages.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
Easy Tiger: Swing by at night for one of 30+ craft beers paired with house-made sausages.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;NLand: &lt;/strong&gt;Austin may be inland, but thanks to a manmade lagoon you can learn to surf without having to board a plane.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
NLand: Austin may be inland, but thanks to a manmade lagoon you can learn to surf without having to board a plane.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Eberly&lt;/strong&gt;: At &lt;a href=&quot;http://eberlyaustin.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Eberly&lt;/a&gt; you can now drink at the same spot Bob Dylan and Jackson Pollack did in Greenwich Village -- a half-century and a half-continent removed -- thanks to a bar imported from New York City.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
Eberly: At Eberly you can now drink at the same spot Bob Dylan and Jackson Pollack did in Greenwich Village -- a half-century and a half-continent removed -- thanks to a bar imported from New York City.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;June&#39;s All Day:&lt;/strong&gt; June&#39;s is named for master sommelier June Rodil, so expect a great wine list.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
June's All Day: June's is named for master sommelier June Rodil, so expect a great wine list.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Violet Crown Trail:&lt;/strong&gt; The VCT connects existing trails to newly built stretches of singletrack mountain biking routes, and will eventually span over 30 miles.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
Violet Crown Trail: The VCT connects existing trails to newly built stretches of singletrack mountain biking routes, and will eventually span over 30 miles.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Launderette:&lt;/strong&gt; This East Austin café is a converted gas station and (hence the name) laundromat.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
Launderette: This East Austin café is a converted gas station and (hence the name) laundromat.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;The White Horse:&lt;/strong&gt; If you&#39;ve always wanted to learn how to do a proper Texas Two-Step, this upscale honky-tonk offers beginner classes several times per week.
Photos: The best things to do in Austin, Texas
The White Horse: If you've always wanted to learn how to do a proper Texas Two-Step, this upscale honky-tonk offers beginner classes several times per week.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Things to do in Austin motelThings to do in Austin Easy TigerThings to do in Austin SurflandThings to do in Austin Eberlyjune&#39;s all day ausrin texasThings to do in Austin Barton Creek TrailThings to do in Austin LaunderetteThings to do in Austin White Horse

(CNN)Even if you're not visiting during the madness of South by Southwest, visitors can clearly see that Texas's ever-changing capital city thrives on new sights, sounds, and eats.

Here's the best of what's new:

New stays

In South Austin, Hotelier Liz Lambert (of the Hotel San Jose and Hotel Saint Cecilia) continues to push (and preserve) mid-century Texas chic with the Austin Motel.
    In Lambert's remodel of the circa-1938 motel, each of the 41 rooms gets cleaned-up, retro touches like vintage desks and old-school telephones; the neon sign and kidney-shaped pool remain.
    Read More
    Just up the street and slightly upmarket is the recently opened South Congress Hotel.
    The modern, 83-room building features an ideal location on the busy strip it's named for, and is steps from local-approved but tourist-friendly locations like Allens Boots and the Continental Club. If you overindulge, brunch at the hotel's Café No Se might be the perfect prescription.
    Cross the South Congress bridge -- the "bat bridge" -- and you're close to another of Austin's newest stays, the Hotel Van Zandt.
    The 319-room property opened in 2016 and pairs corporate polish (it's a Kimpton) with rustic décor and live music (the on-site restaurant Geraldine's hosts acts every day of the year.) Venture outside and there are plenty more live acts and libations on Rainey Street.

    New eats

    June's All Day is the latest from local food-and-drink impresario Larry McGuire of the fancy BBQ joint Lambert's.
    It's a casual bistro where you can feast on a burger while watching people roll down South Congress in freshly bought Stetsons.
    Everyone's got a favorite 'cue spot. Our suggestion: try a bunch 'til you're all smoked out.
    One recent, undisputed great for your short list: La Barbecue where the brisket will fall apart on your plastic fork.
    The East Austin food truck is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. -- or when they're sold out. Pre-order online or prepare for a line.
    On the lighter side, there's Launderette, a James Beard semifinalist featuring modern takes on southern and Mediterranean cuisine, all served family-style.
    June&#39;s All Day is named for master sommelier June Rodil, so there&#39;s (unsurprisingly) a great wine list.
    June's All Day is named for master sommelier June Rodil, so there's (unsurprisingly) a great wine list.

    New drinks

    An old print shop in South Austin is the new home of the 150-year-old carved mahogany bar from the Cedar Tavern in New York, which closed in 2006.
    Bakery during the day, beer garden at night, Easy Tiger is a casual hang spot no matter the time.
    Early in the day, go for a locally roasted coffee and a Tiger Claw -- a riff on a bear claw pastry, with a spiced pecan filling.
    Another option, if you have time: Take a short drive to Jester King Brewery. It's a destination for beer geeks searching out some of the country's finest farmhouse ales, set on a rambling, 200-acre ranch.

    Getting outside

    To burn off the inevitable booze and BBQ calories, hit the Violet Crown Trail, whose path runs from Zilker Park (and the must-visit Barton Springs Pool) through the Barton Creek Greenbelt, a canyon forest studded with swimming holes and sport climbing routes.
    And for an outdoor pursuit that's a little more unexpected, there's surfing. Yes, really.
    NLand Surf Park offers legit waves -- from steep, over six-foot-high reef waves to gentler stuff, in a 14-acre manmade lagoon.
    The park opened in October, then closed for repairs less than a month later; it's set to reopen this spring.
    One-hour passes are pricey ($60-$90), but unlike the ocean, every wave is predictable, and catchable -- so after an hour, you're torched.

    Live music

    As the self-proclaimed Live Music Capital of the World, Austin has plenty of places to hear world-famous acts.
    The latest: 3TEN ACL Live, a cozy, 350-capacity space located in the basement of its big brother venue, ACL Live at the Moody Theater.
    Despite its modest size, the acoustically focused room boasts a stellar sound system befitting artists like Son Volt, who performed there unannounced in 2016.
    To see a modern take on the honky tonk, drop in to The White Horse where two-stepping by those of all skill levels takes place in front of a low stage.