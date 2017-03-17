(CNN) "Don't worry, it'll be a walk in the park," says Ali, the senior climbing instructor at Alila Jabal Akhdar, a luxury hotel in the mountains of Oman.

We're getting ready to climb the hotel's newly opened via ferrata, the highest protected climbing path in the Middle East.

It begins at the foot of the mountaintop property, situated 2,000 meters above sea level in Oman's Al Hajar mountain range, before snaking down a cliff through a cave and up a sharp vertical rock face before culminating in a wire bridge suspended twenty meters above the valley.

Despite the reassurances, I'm having second thoughts.

Ali, on the other hand, is in his comfort zone. Like many of the other trek guides working at the hotel, he was born and raised in one of the many farming villages spread across Jabal Akhdar.

