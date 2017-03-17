Story highlights Kyrgios withdraws because of illness

Australian has suspected food poisoning

He was set to play Federer in quarterfinal

(CNN) It was billed as tennis' ultimate hero vs. villain clash but the much-anticipated duel between Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios in Indian Wells is off.

Federer went through to the semifinals of the US tournament without hitting a ball, after the young Australian withdrew because of illness.

Just hours before the pair were scheduled to meet Friday at the BNP Paribas Open, Kyrgios announced on social media he had been sick overnight.

"At this stage we think it's food poisoning and I'm praying it's nothing more," the 21-year-old said in a statement.

"After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger I need to be at my best to have a chance.