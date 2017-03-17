How do you drive a snowcat? Let's find out!

Story highlights Latest snowcat models cost as much as $400,000

(CNN) Ever looked down and wondered how the mountain snow beneath you became so smooth, compact and perfect for skiing?

Take a bow snowcat operator.

For every hour a resort is open to recreational skiers, snowcat drivers spend two ensuring the piste is in perfect condition.

Travis Benson and his colleagues in Aspen prepare over 350 acres of skiing area, working a swing shift from 3.30 p.m. that lasts all through the night until 9 a.m.

Snow grooming can entail moving, rototilling -- breaking it up -- and compacting the powder.

