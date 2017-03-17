England aiming for 'Everest' in rugby record bid

(CNN) Like adventurers tackling the world's highest mountains, England's rugby team is on an epic journey.

While Saturday's attempt to win a record 19th successive international match will not take the players to the summit, it represents another hard-fought climb towards their Everest.

"It takes greater focus, it takes greater persistence, it takes greater emotional output."

Donnacha Ryan of Ireland celebrates his team's historic 40-29 victory over the All Blacks at Soldier Field, which ended New Zealand's winning streak in November 2015.

Since taking charge of England in November 2015, Eddie Jones has masterminded a remarkable reversal in England's fortunes after the team suffered a dismal World Cup.

England's win ensured Eddie Jones' side secured the Calcutta Cup (left) and Triple Crown trophies. The Calcutta Cup match between England and Scotland was first contested in 1897 in Edinburgh.

But there was no stopping England. Danny Care added two late tries as England won 61-21 to secure back-to-back Six Nations titles and equal the All Blacks' record of 18 successive Test wins.

Scotland kept at it and Huw Jones scored two second half tries.

England ran in seven tries, with Billy Vunipola scoring the fifth.

Prince Harry and Princess Anne were at Twickenham to watch the Six Nations match.

But there was no stopping England and Anthony Watson dived over the line for their third try.

At last Gordon Reid gave Scotland cause for celebration after going over for a try.

Nothing was going right for Scotland. Mark Bennett is pictured leaving the pitch injured.

Owen Farrell had been in a doubt for England after suffering a dead leg in training ahead of the Scotland game. His left leg might have been heavily strapped, but his kicking was unimpeded and Farrell rattled over four penalties and seven conversions.

Joseph's first try came soon after Fraser Brown was shown a yellow card. With Scotland down to 14 men, Joseph powered his way through the visitors' defense.

And so it proved ... Jonathan Joseph scoring three tries in an impressive England performance.

The form book suggested Saturday's Six Nations match was always going to be tough for Scotland against England -- their last victory at Twickenham came in 1983.

Much is at stake in Dublin.

Victory would eclipse New Zealand's landmark of 18 successive Test victories by a tier-one nation, which England equaled last weekend with a 61-21 demolition of Scotland.

That record romp secured a successful defense of the Six Nations title, and another win would make England the first team to complete back-to-back Grand Slams since the tournament expanded in 2000.

It would also be the first time England has won every game in successive seasons since the 1991-92 Five Nations.

'It's like climbing a mountain'

Jones says England is not yet good enough to win Rugby World Cup.

Only 14 months ago, England was humiliated on home soil, becoming the first Rugby World Cup host to be knocked out in the group stage.

Out went Stuart Lancaster, in came former Japan coach Jones -- and the team's transformation has been remarkable.

"It is like climbing up a mountain," said the Australian, whose Wallabies side suffered defeat in the 2003 World Cup final against England.

"Every time you go to another level of the mountain it becomes more unstable. The ground becomes more unstable, your ears hurt, your nose hurts," added Jones, who was a technical adviser for South Africa's 2007 World Cup-winning team.

"It is exactly the same when you are climbing the ladder of success -- everything becomes a bit harder."

Not yet No. 1

Jonathan Joseph scored a hat-trick of tries in England's record victory over Scotland.

After humiliating Scotland at Twickenham, Jones was quick to tell the media his second-ranked team was not yet the best in the world.

"We don't have the density that we need to win a World Cup in terms of leaders," said the 57-year-old, England's first foreign coach.

"Having said that we've progressed a long way in the 14 months we've been together."

It is unclear if England's players will have an opportunity to test themselves against the three-time world champion All Blacks this year.

The two teams did not meet in last year's northern hemisphere international series and no fixture has been agreed for this November -- it was reported this week that English clubs are opposed to adding an extra Test into their autumn schedule.

Jones said he had "no view" on his team's fixture list, adding that his only concern was Ireland.

"If the All Blacks want to turn up to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and want to play us after Ireland, then we'll consider it," he said.

"We want to be the No. 1 team in the world. When we get the opportunity to play them, we'll play them."

A boost for England?

Ireland's Conor Murray receives treatment during the Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff.

Back-row forward Billy Vunipola, a player who has developed into a world-class talent during Jones' tenure, returns to the starting lineup in the No. 8 position against Ireland.

The 126 kg behemoth's inclusion, having been used as a replacement against Scotland, will give the visiting team extra strength and power.

England has won just twice -- in 2003 and 2013 -- in eight previous visits to Dublin in this tournament.

Ireland has lost two key men, scrumhalf Conor Murray and fullback Rob Kearney, to injury following last Friday's defeat against Wales in Cardiff.

The absence of Murray -- regarded as a certainty for the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in June and July -- will particularly affect the home team's kicking game, and put more pressure on flyhalf Johnny Sexton.

"Conor is a world-class scrumhalf and we've built up a really strong relationship over the last three years, maybe longer," playmaker Sexton said.

"He'd be a loss to any team in the world when he's at his best."

Ireland, coached by New Zealander Joe Schmidt, could yet finish runner-up in the Six Nations with a third victory of the tournament.

Home fans will be in strong voice, as the match will be a continuation of Friday's St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

"We can still attain the target of second place, so there's still a heck of a lot for us to gain individually and collectively," Schmidt said.

France, which is level with Ireland on 10 points, hosts Wales in Saturday's middle kickoff.

Scotland, which like the French and Welsh has two wins and two losses, hosts bottom nation Italy in the day's opening game.