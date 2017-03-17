Breaking News

Algarve Bike Challenge: Uphill climbing on Europe's 'sunny coast'

By Motez Bishara, for CNN

Updated 5:18 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

Mountain biking on Europe's 'sunny coast'
Story highlights

  • Algarve bike race features 4,700 meters
  • Teams are grouped in pairs
(CNN)The Algarve Bike Challenge is no ordinary race.

Staged annually in Tavira, Portugal, teams are grouped in pairs with placings determined by the slower rider.
The grueling 165km race includes 4,700 meters of uphill climbing.
    But that didn't stop 1,000 participants from nearly two dozens countries taking on rivers, cobblestones and rocky roads in the pursuit of victory.
    "For me it was a great event, especially because it was three days long," said women's winner Anne Tauber, describing the excitement of the night event on the first stage. "Amazing!"
    Watch the video above to find out more.
