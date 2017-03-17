Story highlights President Donald Trump said last Saturday after the incident that the suspect was disturbed

The suspect was identified in court records as Jonathan T. Tran, 26, of California

(CNN) The accused White House fence jumper was on the White House south grounds for 15 minutes or more before he was caught Friday, a Secret Service source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Friday, and officials are investigating multiple failures that allowed it to happen.

The source says Jonathan Tran set off several alarms, but was able to avoid other sensors. The source said "the response to the alarm was lacking, and found (the suspect) vulnerabilities in the system."

Secret Service officials are conducting a formal Mission Assurance Review to the incident. They say the 26-year-old California man carrying a backpack jumped multiple fences at the White House complex and set off multiple alarm sensors before he was discovered just steps from a main door to the mansion.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter Friday to the acting director of the Secret Service, saying his committee is now investigating the incident.

He said his committee has learned of these additional allegations that weren't in the original affidavit, including triggered alarms that were ignored and that the suspect "may have moved around on the White House grounds undetected for a considerable amount of time."

Read More