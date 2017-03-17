Story highlights President Donald Trump said last Saturday after the incident that the suspect was disturbed

The suspect was identified in court records as Jonathan T. Tran, 26, of California

(CNN) The accused White House fence jumper was on the White House south grounds for 15 minutes or more before he was caught Friday, a Secret Service source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Friday, and officials are investigating multiple failures that allowed it to happen.

The source says Jonathan Tran set off several alarms, but was able to avoid other sensors. The source said "the response to the alarm was lacking, and found (the suspect) vulnerabilities in the system."

Secret Service officials are conducting a formal Mission Assurance Review to the incident. They say the 26-year-old California man carrying a backpack jumped multiple fences at the White House complex and set off multiple alarm sensors before he was discovered just steps from a main door to the mansion.

A Secret Service source tells CNN that Tran was observed looming around Pennsylvania Avenue as early as 6 p.m. almost six hours before he was arrested on the White House grounds.

Video surveillance footage shows Tran, the accused jumper, first jumping a fence in the Northwest corner of the Treasury Building, immediately adjacent to the White House. Tran activated a sensor alarm in the Treasury Moat, the source said.

Read More