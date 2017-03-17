Barack Obama is probably lying on a beach in a deserted paradise right now

Washington Barack Obama's post-presidency life is way more glamorous than you could imagine.

Back in Washington, President Donald Trump continues to suggest, without proof, that Obama wiretapped him and Republicans are busy trying to dismantle his signature health reform law. Nevertheless, former President Barack Obama is unwinding nicely from the most important job in the world.

JUST WATCHED Obama learns to kitesurf while on vacation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama learns to kitesurf while on vacation 00:50

He's been to sunny California for some golf, a private island in the Caribbean, where he kite-surfed with billionaire Richard Branson; he went to New York to take in a Broadway play, and then again, to dine with U2's Bono.

JUST WATCHED Crowds flock to Obama in NYC Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Crowds flock to Obama in NYC 01:03

He lunched in Omaha last week with Warren Buffett and then hopped a flight to California, and then on to Hawaii (more golf). And today, Obama may be sitting pretty, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, on a tiny French Polynesian island called Tetiaroa.

Read More