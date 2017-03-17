"Wire tapping" and 11 other words and phrases Trump has tweeted in quotes

(CNN) After President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the 2016 election, White House press secretary Sean Spicer turned to a technicality: the references to wiretapping were in quotes.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

It turns out that Trump uses quotes a lot in his tweets. Here are some other words and phrases that the President may have been using broadly on Twitter since his inauguration. And, of course, in every instance, it's entirely possible that he was quoting someone else without it being immediately clear.

"Playing"

North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help!

"Ran over"

For eight years Russia "ran over" President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

Trump has advocated for friendlier relations with Russia, although he has said he would stand up to world leaders better than his predecessor.

"Witch hunt"

...is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total "witch hunt!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

four-part The President isn't really into threading his tweets, so this came at the end of a tweet about the integrity of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who admitted to meeting the Russian ambassador last year, but is also not a witch. Questioning by Democrats and others about those meetings, according to this tweet, was a figurative witch hunt, as opposed to the literal witch hunts of the colonial era.

"Rigged"

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Even though he's a Republican, Trump kept up on the election of the Democratic National Committee chairman. Tom Perez beat out Bernie Sanders-backed Rep. Keith Ellison, and the President pulled out one of his favorite words to express how he felt about it. He clearly meant that the election was stacked against Ellison, but according to the dictionary , could also have meant "to fit out with rigging."

"Leakers"

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

Trump, like almost anyone in a position of power, is not a fan of leaked information. In this tweet, he quoted the colloquial term for someone who gives out (information) surreptitiously

"Sources"

FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

It is no secret that the President doesn't have the best relationship with the news media. In this tweet, he seems to be dismissing the people -- known as "sources" -- who provide information to journalists for stories. See also: "leakers."

"Intelligence"

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Just to recap: Trump doesn't like leaked information. He tweeted this during a period when intelligence leaks stirred up questions about officials from his campaign and their interactions with the Russians . What a sick burn, though -- calling the intelligence of the intelligence community into question by putting the word "intelligence" in quotes. A lot of nuance in those quote marks.

"Evil"

We must keep "evil" out of our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

In this case, it's totally understandable for Trump to use quotes around the word "evil." Evil can mean a lot of different things to different people. And, generally speaking, getting "evil" out of the country is probably something anyone could get on board with.

"Bad" and "dudes"

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Like "evil," "bad" is another word that means different things to everyone. And in talking about his initial travel ban, Trump left the definition wide open. As far as "dudes" goes, maybe Trump just doesn't use the word frequently. Honestly, no one should really be using the word "dudes" seriously unless they are living in California or the year 1989.

"Carnage"

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017