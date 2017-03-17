TV ads in West Palm Beach aim for an audience of one

Story highlights Outside pressure groups are flocking to the West Palm Beach media market for narrow, cheap TV campaigns

"We know he watches a lot of TV," said Karin Roland, who leads the political work for UltraViolet

Washington (CNN) When President Donald Trump decamps from dreary Washington and jets off for an opulent weekend at Mar-a-Lago, he brings the city's advertisers with him.

Washington has long been home to cable television spots crafted for solely the city's influencers. With very little money, an outside group can create the impression in the minds of political powerbrokers that they are running an advertising campaign from coast to coast.

That mirage apparently plays just as well in the Florida sun, too.

Outside pressure groups are flocking to the West Palm Beach media market for narrow, cheap television campaigns on weekends when Trump calls it home. The budgets are small, but the buys are a reminder of the unusual efforts being undertaken just to convince one particularly avid television watcher.

When he's back up the north, the ads vanish.

